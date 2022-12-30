Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 30th (ARDX, BLX, BRLXF, CHRA, CRLBF, CURLF, ESEA, HOTH, HRL, IMGN)

Dec 30th, 2022

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 30th:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$57.50.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$52.00 to C$53.00.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus to $17.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $14.25.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $12.00.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) had its target price lowered by Maxim Group from $42.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) had its price target reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $45.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its target price raised by Argus from $53.00 to $54.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $6.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $207.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) was given a C$22.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) had its price target lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 50 ($0.60) to GBX 25 ($0.30).

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) was given a C$28.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $12.00.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $16.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $17.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $6.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

