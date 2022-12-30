Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 12 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.14). 101,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 90,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.88 ($0.14).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Resolute Mining from GBX 49 ($0.59) to GBX 37 ($0.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

Resolute Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.31. The company has a market capitalization of £147.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51.

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.