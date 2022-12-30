RH (NYSE:RH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $333.81.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH stock opened at $268.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.09. RH has a fifty-two week low of $207.37 and a fifty-two week high of $556.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.55, for a total transaction of $2,665,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,643 shares in the company, valued at $14,298,541.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 447,442 shares of company stock valued at $115,276,627 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in RH by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of RH by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of RH by 149.3% in the second quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

