RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.42 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. RichQUACK.com has a market capitalization of $50.77 million and $4.42 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RichQUACK.com has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $855.80 or 0.05173379 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00462136 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,891.93 or 0.29571969 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Profile

RichQUACK.com’s launch date was June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. RichQUACK.com’s official website is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,358,611.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

