Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RRAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.29. 21,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,981. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.07. Rigel Resource Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Resource Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 296.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 781,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 281,558 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rigel Resource Acquisition by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Resource Acquisition Company Profile

Rigel Resource Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

