Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Cap Hits $697,175.41

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $697,175.41 and approximately $16,870.07 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012662 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00035925 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018272 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00226971 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

