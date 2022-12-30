RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.23. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 28,565 shares traded.

RLX Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.51.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLX Technology

RLX Technology Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 273,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLX Technology by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

