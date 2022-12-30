RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.23. RLX Technology shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 28,565 shares traded.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.51.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 31.28%.
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
