Robert Andrade Sells 11,000 Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Andrade sold 11,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $105,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,528.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert Andrade also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Robert Andrade sold 5,500 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $52,855.00.

FENC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. 62,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.26 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.02. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FENC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 39,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

FENC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

