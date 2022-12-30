Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 3%

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.14 and last traded at $27.90. 166,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,290,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.72.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $848,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $16,730,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Roblox by 182,355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 78,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

