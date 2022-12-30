Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.95

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 28.95 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.31). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 30,634 shares.

Safestyle UK Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.49 million and a PE ratio of 870.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.93.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

