Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.51

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.51 and traded as high as $31.59. Safran shares last traded at $31.06, with a volume of 189,029 shares traded.

SAFRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($148.94) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Safran in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($124.47) price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.85.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

