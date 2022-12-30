Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 378 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 193.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $83.57.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

