Saker Aviation Services (OTCMKTS:SKAS) Shares Up 3.4%

Saker Aviation Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKAS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54.

Saker Aviation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the aviation services segment of the general aviation industry in the United States. It serves as the operator of a heliport, a fixed base operation (FBO); a provider of aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services; and a consultant for a seaplane base.

