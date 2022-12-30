Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Salesforce by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after acquiring an additional 433,659 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,788,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,120,337,000 after acquiring an additional 236,802 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Trading Up 3.2 %

In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,236 shares of company stock valued at $27,370,002. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $257.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $132.54 billion, a PE ratio of 473.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

