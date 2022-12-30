SALT Market Cap Tops $2.50 Million (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $15,897.10 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012692 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00036007 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018238 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00227264 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03166048 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,967.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

