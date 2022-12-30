Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “$122.00” Price Target for NIKE (NYSE:NKE)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $117.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.24 and a 200-day moving average of $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $184.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

