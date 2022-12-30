Santos FC Fan Token Trading 6.2% Lower This Week (SANTOS)

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Santos FC Fan Token has a market cap of $19.59 million and $44.31 million worth of Santos FC Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santos FC Fan Token token can now be bought for $4.31 or 0.00025964 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Santos FC Fan Token has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Santos FC Fan Token’s genesis date was November 21st, 2021. Santos FC Fan Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,550,000 tokens. Santos FC Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @santosfc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santos FC Fan Token’s official website is www.santosfc.com.br.

According to CryptoCompare, “Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) is the licensed fan token of the Brazilian football club Santos FC.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Santos FC Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Santos FC Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Santos FC Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

