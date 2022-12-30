Sather Financial Group Inc Has $175,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 18,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 38,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

