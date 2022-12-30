Sather Financial Group Inc Has $32.48 Million Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Sather Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38,845 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 3.6% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $32,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.65.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $115.86 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

