Sather Financial Group Inc Sells 6,737 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Sather Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,231,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,737 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for 5.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $50,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,285 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,315,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

BAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,797,000 shares in the company, valued at $66,274,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 2,825,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $24,012,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,797,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,274,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

