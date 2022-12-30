SATS (OTC:SPASF) Trading 16.6% Higher

SATS Ltd. (OTC:SPASF – Get Rating) shot up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.63 and last traded at 2.28. 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 6,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.96.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.43.

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

