Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Trading Up 0.1%

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.18 and last traded at $179.18. Approximately 24 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.05.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.84.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for providing information, communication, and entertainment channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

