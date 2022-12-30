Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $126.78

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €126.78 ($134.87) and traded as high as €133.50 ($142.02). Schneider Electric S.E. shares last traded at €132.48 ($140.94), with a volume of 361,096 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Barclays set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($175.53) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €126.00 ($134.04) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($154.26) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($170.21) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Schneider Electric S.E. Trading Up 1.3 %

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

