Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 308,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,993,601 shares.The stock last traded at $23.64 and had previously closed at $24.00.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,814.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 69,771 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

