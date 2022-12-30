Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.4% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $55.08. 2,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $83.18.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

