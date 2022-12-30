Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

SCHM stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $81.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.01.

