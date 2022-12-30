Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Decreased by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.5% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 319,294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,810 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after acquiring an additional 234,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,531,000 after acquiring an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.30. 27,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,326. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $73.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

