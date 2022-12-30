Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Cut by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,292 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

