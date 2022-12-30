Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $8.07 on Friday. Securitas AB has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

