Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $8.07 on Friday. Securitas AB has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

