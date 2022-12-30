Seele-N (SEELE) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $39.93 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $39.93 million and $551,798.37 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00012697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00037299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00036035 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005927 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018224 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.60 or 0.00227281 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00180952 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $550,745.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

