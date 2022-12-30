ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for 1.6% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Capital International Investors raised its position in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,599,000 after purchasing an additional 238,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in ServiceNow by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 440,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock opened at $389.85 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $663.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $394.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

