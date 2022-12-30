SES AI (NYSE:SES) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.10

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 23799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on SES AI in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SES AI in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

SES AI Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79.

Insider Activity

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 82,750 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $411,267.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,388,265.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jing Nealis sold 15,405 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $84,881.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,502,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,763.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,089. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SES AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SES. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SES AI by 681.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556,507 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $12,406,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $10,851,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SES AI by 1,068.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 544,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 497,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

See Also

