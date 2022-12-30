Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $6.65 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.6% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 35,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,305 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,774,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.