Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 1.4% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

DUK stock opened at $103.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.86.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

