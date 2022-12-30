Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Trading 9.7% Higher

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) traded up 9.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$39.32 and last traded at C$39.25. 2,392,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 1,691,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shaw Communications Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$35.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.84.

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

Shaw Communications Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 77.96%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

