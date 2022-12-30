Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Update

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 1,276.9% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SHZHY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 42,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,919. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.66. Shenzhou International Group has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

