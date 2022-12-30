Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shoprite Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of SRGHY traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $12.63. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. Shoprite has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $16.77.
Shoprite Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shoprite (SRGHY)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.