Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Up 500.0% in December

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shoprite Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of SRGHY traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $12.63. 420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. Shoprite has a 12 month low of $11.49 and a 12 month high of $16.77.

Get Shoprite alerts:

Shoprite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing and wholesaling business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment; and electrical and household appliances.

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.