Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Decreases By 54.4%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

1933 Industries Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGIFF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 299,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. 1933 Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. The company also offers cannabidiol (CBD) infused products, such as vape pens, cartridges, lotions, lip balms, hemp seed oils, edible products, topical and dietary supplements, cosmetics, tinctures, sauces, vaporizers, drink additives, baking items, sweeteners, capsules, and tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates under the Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands.

