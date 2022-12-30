Short Interest in 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Decreases By 54.4%

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 145,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
1933 Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGIFF remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. 299,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,346. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. 1933 Industries has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.05.
About 1933 Industries
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1933 Industries (TGIFF)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.