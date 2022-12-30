Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Drops By 74.9%

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2022

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREBGet Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the November 30th total of 522,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of American Rebel in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

American Rebel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AREB traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,386. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

Institutional Trading of American Rebel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Rebel in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Rebel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Rebel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rebel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.