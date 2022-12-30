Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Drops By 74.9%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the November 30th total of 522,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of American Rebel in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.
American Rebel Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AREB traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,386. American Rebel has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.
Institutional Trading of American Rebel
American Rebel Company Profile
American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.
Read More
