Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Rises By 240.7%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a growth of 240.7% from the November 30th total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,334.0 days.

Ampol Price Performance

Shares of CTXAF remained flat at $18.58 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 530. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. Ampol has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA raised Ampol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

