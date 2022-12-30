Short Interest in Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Grows By 213.3%

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 213.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Assure Stock Down 7.0 %

NASDAQ IONM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. 340,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.06. Assure has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Assure from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Assure

In other news, CEO John Farlinger bought 70,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $42,369.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,847 shares in the company, valued at $132,508.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Price bought 67,713 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $40,627.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,413 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,847.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

