Short Interest in Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Decreases By 50.0%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Price Performance

Shares of BPHLY opened at 34.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 33.68. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a 1 year low of 28.97 and a 1 year high of 40.58.

Get Bank of the Philippine Islands alerts:

Bank of the Philippine Islands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2434 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

About Bank of the Philippine Islands

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the Philippine Islands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.