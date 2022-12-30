Short Interest in Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Decreases By 67.2%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the November 30th total of 561,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 943,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of BAYRY opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $18.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.62.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAYRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($85.11) to €77.00 ($81.91) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €69.00 ($73.40) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €76.00 ($80.85) to €70.00 ($74.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €81.00 ($86.17) to €80.00 ($85.11) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.