Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Increases By 149.1%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 149.1% from the November 30th total of 35,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Shares of BCDA stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.87. 6,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,442. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.85.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 172.74% and a negative net margin of 931.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
In other BioCardia news, major shareholder Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 595,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,025,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,389.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in BioCardia in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
