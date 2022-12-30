Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Decreases By 63.3%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.21. The stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,243. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $23.89.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.