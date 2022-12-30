Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Declines By 39.9%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 79,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $28,136.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,662.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $178,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CareCloud by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in CareCloud by 13.9% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 30,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. 19.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 39,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,104. The stock has a market cap of $42.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.80. CareCloud has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTBC. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of CareCloud from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CareCloud to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareCloud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

