Short Interest in Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Increases By 68.5%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 68.5% from the November 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNTG traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Centogene has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

