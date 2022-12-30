Short Interest in CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Increases By 60.6%

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,267,600 shares, a growth of 60.6% from the November 30th total of 14,485,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFFHF. DBS Vickers cut CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CIFI Holdings (Group) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 2.10.

OTCMKTS CFFHF remained flat at 0.33 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.33. CIFI Holdings has a 1 year low of 0.33 and a 1 year high of 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

