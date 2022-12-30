Short Interest in Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF) Decreases By 69.2%

Citycon Oyj (OTCMKTS:COYJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, a decline of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Citycon Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from €7.30 ($7.77) to €6.90 ($7.34) in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Citycon Oyj stock remained flat at 6.02 during trading on Friday. Citycon Oyj has a 1-year low of 6.02 and a 1-year high of 6.02.

Citycon Oyj, a real estate investment company, operates as an owner, manager, and developer of mixed-use centers for urban living in the Nordic region. The company develops retail, office space, and residential properties. It owns 36 centers and 1 other retail property. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

